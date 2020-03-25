Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik Named NJ Top Doc for 2020

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik of Central Jersey Hand Surgery has been reviewed and approved every year consecutively since 2012. He currently practices in Eatontown, Freehold, and Toms River, New Jersey.

NJ Top Doc, Dr. Teddy L. Atik specializes in minimally invasive procedures. These procedures include single incision endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery, trigger finger release, endoscopic cubital tunnel release, needle aponeurotomy for dupuytren's contracture, arthroscopic wrist surgery and small incision fixation of hand and wrist fractures.

As both a diplomate of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Dr. Atik stays abreast of the latest in treatment and procedures in orthopedic surgery.

To learn more about this NJ Top Doc, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drteddyatik/

