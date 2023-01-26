26.01.2023 08:00:17

Board Change

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Board Change

26-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arix Bioscience plc

Board Change

London, 26 January 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, today announces Dr Benny Soffer, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Board on 31 January 2023 in order to spend more time on his other business interests.

Peregrine Moncreiffe, Chairman of Arix, commented: On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Benny for the support he has shown to the Company since joining the Board last year and wish him well in his future endeavours.

[ENDS]

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

 

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

 

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

 

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 
ISIN: GB00BD045071
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: ARIX
LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 218423
EQS News ID: 1543761

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

