26.01.2023
Board Change
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Board Change
London, 26 January 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, today announces Dr Benny Soffer, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Board on 31 January 2023 in order to spend more time on his other business interests.
Peregrine Moncreiffe, Chairman of Arix, commented: On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Benny for the support he has shown to the Company since joining the Board last year and wish him well in his future endeavours.
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
