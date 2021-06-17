17 June 2021

Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback

On 16 June 2021, Acron’s Board of Directors resolved that the Company repurchase its outstanding shares as envisaged by clause 2, Article 72 of the Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies.

The number of shares sought shall not exceed 4,053,400, which is 10 per cent of the authorised capital. The repurchase price shall be RUB 6,050 per share. Therefore, the buyback amount shall not exceed RUB 24.5 billion.

Shareholders may apply for repurchase from 8 July 2021 through 6 August 2021 inclusive. The repurchased shares shall be paid on or before 21 August 2021.

If the total number of shares tendered by the Company’s shareholders exceeds 4,053,400, shares shall be repurchased from selling shareholders on a pro rata basis.

A notification of the share buyback shall be posted on the Company’s website at https://www.acron.ru/en on or before 17 June 2021.



Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe, and the United States as key markets.

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.