Board of Directors of Evli Plc decided to establish a new share-based incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Evli Plc has decided to establish a new share-based incentive plan for selected key employees of the group. The purpose of the plan is to align the interests of the company’s owners and key employees in order to increase the company’s value in the long term, to commit key employees to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interest, and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on earning Evli Plc’s shares. The plan is directed to Evli Ab's personnel to the extent decided by the Board.

The plan consists of one performance period from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

In the plan, the target group has the opportunity to earn Evli Plc’s series B shares based on performance.

The potential rewards from the performance period are based on the annualised fund revenue from new investments in Sweden. The value of the rewards to be paid from the performance period corresponds to a maximum total of 100,000 series B shares of Evli Plc, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group of the performance period consists of 5 key employees.

The potential reward will be paid partly in Evli Plc’s series B shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.





We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 16.0 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2022). Evli Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

* Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland

** SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022

