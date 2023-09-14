Board of Directors of Evli Plc resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2023, AT 2:40 PM (EET/EEST)



The Board of Directors of Evli Plc has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for selected key employees of the group. The purpose of the plan is to align the interests of the company’s shareholders and key employees in order to increase the company’s value in the long term, to commit key employees to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interest and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on earning the company’s shares.

The plan consists of one three-year performance period, which begins on September 1, 2023, and ends on December 31, 2026.

In the plan, the target group has the opportunity to earn Evli Plc’s series B shares based on performance. The performance criteria of the plan are tied to the operating profit of the company (EBIT). The potential rewards from the plan will be deferred and paid to participants approximately three years after the end of the performance period, in compliance with the legislation governing the financial sector. The payment of the rewards is followed by a retention period of one year, during which the key employee cannot transfer the shares paid as a reward.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 520,000 series B shares of Evli Plc, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group consists of approximately 30 key employees, including the members of the Executive Group and the CEO. An Executive Group member and the CEO must hold 50% of the received shares until the value of the participant's total shareholding in the company corresponds to their annual basic salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward.

The potential reward will be paid partly in Evli Plc’s series B shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee's employment or director contract terminates before the end of the two-year period following the performance period, during which the person must be employed to get the reward.





