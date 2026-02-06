Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie

06.02.2026 11:45:54

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Dividend
Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros

06-Feb-2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Aubagne, France | February 6, 2026

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at its meeting, on February 4, 2026, to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2025 to the combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2026 – the same amount as in 2024. The total distributed profit would be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid to shareholders as from April 2, 2026.

In addition, the Board of Directors decided to submit to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting the 2025 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on February 3, 2026.

This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the legally binding version.

Financial calendar 
February 16,2026 | Publication of the 2025 Annual Report 
March 24, 2026 | Annual Shareholders' Meeting  
April 23,2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026 
July 23,2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026 
October 22,2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026  

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,200employees are working for customers around the globe.  
 
Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.  
 
Contact 
Verena Sattel
External Communications 
+49 551 308 9261
verena.sattel@sartorius.com
 
Attachment

File: Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros | Media Release

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Issuer: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
EQS News ID: 2272726

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2272726  06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

