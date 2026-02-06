Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJKS / ISIN: FR0013154002
|
06.02.2026 11:45:54
Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros
|
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Key word(s): Dividend
Aubagne, France | February 6, 2026
Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros
The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at its meeting, on February 4, 2026, to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2025 to the combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2026 – the same amount as in 2024. The total distributed profit would be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid to shareholders as from April 2, 2026.
In addition, the Board of Directors decided to submit to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting the 2025 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on February 3, 2026.
This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the legally binding version.
Financial calendar
February 16,2026 | Publication of the 2025 Annual Report
March 24, 2026 | Annual Shareholders' Meeting
April 23,2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026
July 23,2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026
October 22,2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,200employees are working for customers around the globe.
Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Verena Sattel
External Communications
+49 551 308 9261
verena.sattel@sartorius.com
Attachment
File: Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros | Media Release
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
Language:
English
Issuer:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone:
+33 44 284 5600
E-mail:
sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
Internet:
www.sartorius.com
ISIN:
FR0013154002
|EQS News ID:
|2272726
|End of Announcement - EQS News Service
|
2272726 06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
