Aubagne, France | February 6, 2026

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at its meeting, on February 4, 2026, to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2025 to the combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2026 – the same amount as in 2024. The total distributed profit would be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid to shareholders as from April 2, 2026.

In addition, the Board of Directors decided to submit to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting the 2025 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on February 3, 2026.

Financial calendar

February 16,2026 | Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

March 24, 2026 | Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 23,2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026

July 23,2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026

October 22,2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,200employees are working for customers around the globe.

