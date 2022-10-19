Board Update

19 October 2022

Aidan OHogan to retire as Non-Executive Director at 2023 AGM

Dublin | 19 October 2022: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES or the Company) today announces that Aidan OHogan, an Independent Non-Executive Director, has informed the Companys board of directors (the Board) that he intends to retire as a Director of the Company on the expiry of his current term at the Companys Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2023.

Now in his ninth year as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, his decision is in line with Provisions 10 and 11 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, which relate to non-executive director independence.

The Nomination Committee will begin a process, with appropriate external assistance, to recruit a new Independent Non-Executive Director with appropriate Irish real estate expertise to join the Board in 2023.

Declan Moylan, I-RES Chairman, commented:

"Aidan has been a valued member of the Board since the Companys IPO in 2014. He has served as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and as Senior Independent Director since 2014 and has also served as a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees as well as previously serving as Chair of the Audit Committee. Aidan has made an enormous contribution to the Company in that period, and I wish to thank him for all his hard work and support.

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations:

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting

ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,939 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork and has a further 44 units to be delivered in 2023 under a pre-purchase contract. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Companys website at www.iresreit.ie.