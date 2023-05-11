Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 08:00:00

Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare” or "the Company” or "the Group”)

 

11 May 2023

 

Board Update - Notification under Listing Rule 9.6.11(3)

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announces that the Company’s Board of Directors has designated Mette Dobel, in place of Graham Martin, as the Non-Executive Director with responsibility for engagement with the workforce. This change takes effect immediately.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Michael Starke

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 036

 

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O’Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

 

About Kenmare Resources

 

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

 


