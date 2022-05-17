Boasting the largest retail footprint in sustainable period care, The Flex Co. expands into Walmart

Based on the strength of Walmart's decision, the sustainable period care category is projected to see 30% incremental growth in 2022

VENICE, CA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Distributed in nearly 30,000 retail locations across the US, The Flex Co. announces today its product line expansion into 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide. With existing distribution across national CVS, Target, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, and Kroger stores, this retail partnership with Walmart provides over 95% of the U.S. population access to a Flex product within five miles of their home.

Consumers are demanding more from retailers and brands. Gen-Z continues to reshape the conversation on new segments with sex positive attitudes and ethical ideas1, and retailers offering inclusive brands are winning over these new consumers. In an April survey conducted by independent consumer research company, Blessing Resources LLC, 76% of respondents wished that retailers carried more options and had a bigger selection of brands for sustainable period products. Of the nationally representative sample of 1,000 people, ages 18 to 44, over 50% selected Walmart as the most popular retailer for purchasing their period care products.

"We've worked tirelessly to understand consumers' period woes for the past six years. And we've developed a suite of innovative, award-winning period products that are comfortable, healthy, effective, and sustainable," says Lauren Schulte Wang, Founder & CEO of The Flex Co. "Our national expansion into Walmart underscores our mutual commitment to making our life-changing period products accessible to every American, bringing us one step closer to achieving our Company vision."

With the sustainable period care segment representing less than 40% market penetration, the segment remains a huge opportunity for retailers seeking incremental growth through an expanded assortment of sustainable product offerings. The Flex Co. maintains and grows share leadership by contributing 60% of the category's year-over-year dollar growth.2

Partnering with Walmart to grow the sustainable period care category

In 2016, Flex was the sole emerging brand in sustainable period care in the U.S. Flex started as a direct-to-consumer brand and quickly launched nationally in CVS, soon followed by distribution across all Target stores. After six years and tens of millions of dollars invested in educating consumers about menstrual discs and cups, The Flex Co. maintains its category leadership with 43% market share.3

"We work hard to destigmatize periods as a topic in workplaces, boardrooms, and social media," says Wang. "We have paved the way for new sustainable period care startups to enter the space, and are now doubling down on education and awareness in order to continue to grow category awareness and bring new shoppers into retail channels."

The Flex Co. was awarded national distribution at Walmart that includes four core SKUs: Flex Cup™, Flex Disc™, Flex Reusable Disc™, and Flex Plant+ Disc™. In addition to its expansion into Walmart, Flex has expanded its product line at Target and CVS, adding award-winning Flex Reusable Disc and Plant+ Disc , both of which launched recently online and in multiple national retailers.

About The Flex Co.

The Flex Co. is the top-selling sustainable period care brand known for creating highly differentiated, innovative products. Their patented product portfolio, including Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Flex Reusable Disc™, Flex Plant+ Disc™, Softdisc®, and Softcup®, is sold in nearly 30,000 retailers in the United States. Based in Venice, California, The Flex Co. is FDA-registered and is the sole designer of its products, which are manufactured in the United States and Canada. Learn more at Flexfits.com , and join our #uterati customer community on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

