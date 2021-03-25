Boat Rocker Media Announces Details of Q4 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Company will release its financial results before market open on March 31.

Q4 2020 CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 TIME: 8:30 a.m. EST DIAL IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383 CONFERENCE ID: 94402000 REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

(playback code: 402000#)

Available until midnight (EDT) on April 14, 2021 WEBCAST: Available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor website

About Boat Rocker Media

Boat Rocker Media is an independent, integrated global entertainment company that harnesses the power of creativity and commerce to tell stories and build iconic brands for audiences around the world. Boat Rocker Studios (the "Studio"), the Company's creative engine, creates, produces and distributes award-winning content and franchises across all major genres via its Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family divisions. The Studio distributes and licenses thousands of hours of its own and third-party content worldwide. Boat Rocker Media owns or invests in companies in the entertainment industry that bolster the company's strategic and operational goals, including Insight Productions (Unscripted), Jam Filled Entertainment (2D and 3D Animation), Industrial Brothers (Kids & Family Animation) and Untitled Entertainment, a leading global talent management company that represents leading on-screen talent and celebrities. A selection of Boat Rocker Media's projects include: Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network), The Amazing Race Canada (CTV), MasterChef Canada (CTV), The Next Step (Family Channel, CBC), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Remy & Boo (Universal Kids, CBC), and Dino Ranch (CBC, Disney Junior). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

