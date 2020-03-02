Bob and Sandy Jamison of Tuscana Properties Featured as one of the Silicon Valley's Top Producing Teams by Real Producers Magazine

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandy Jamison and Bob Jamison of Tuscana Properties are pleased to announce that they have been honored as the February 2020 Real Estate cover story by the highly acclaimed publication REAL PRODUCERS. This special recognition appears in the February 2020 edition of the Silicon Valley Real Producers magazine.

The Jamison Team is extremely honored to be featured as the Real Producers All Star husband and wife team in Silicon Valley. As partners in business and partners in life Bob and Sandy Jamison are lucky because two minds are always better than one. Their clients benefit by their energetic knowledge and determination to succeed at changing their clients lives for the better. They enjoy the thrill of assisting their buyers and sellers at realizing their real estate dreams.

What makes The Jamison Team at Tuscana Properties unique is that they do not do what your average real estate agent does, which is to try to juggle everything themselves. Instead the The Jamison Team works with their assistants and eleven other team members toward the common goal of selling their clients homes for top dollar and in the shortest amount of time. They also focus on educating their buyers about wealth creation and finding the best home to meet their long-term dreams.

"Our company offers unique programs to our buyers and sellers that most real estate firms do not offer," said Sandy Jamison, "we are so confident that we can sell our clients homes that we are willing to buy it for cash if it does not sell, and for our buyers we can offer lease buy outs and satisfaction guarantees that no other Realtor we know offers in our market."

The Jamison Team is pleased and honored to be featured in the magazine. It represents the effort and time they put into all the clients they serve and how much it takes to create a flourishing real estate business. With more than 7,000 buyers in their database and growing, Tuscana Properties helps sellers' market their home to buyers to achieve a higher market price and in the shortest amount of time. Through their Home Enhancement Listing Program, Tuscana Properties can also help cover the expenses of their seller's renovation expenses prior to listing the home in order to sell for maximum value. It creates a win-win situation for everyone.

About Real Producers Magazine

Real Producers Magazine is a monthly publication company that is committed to connecting the Silicon Valley's Top Real Estate Agents to the top vendors in the market with the aim to inform and inspire Agents to take more action in their businesses and communities they serve.

About Tuscana Properties

Tuscana Properties is a boutique residential real estate brokerage company servicing the Bay Area of California. The real estate firm provides specialized full-service support for buyers and sellers of residential homes and land throughout the area.

