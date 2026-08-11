HOLLYWOOD Aktie
ISIN: PLHOLWD00017
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11.08.2026 16:07:00
Bob Iger Built Disney for Hollywood. Josh D'Amaro Is Building It for Main Street. Does D'Amaro's Vision Makes Disney a Buy Down 49% From Its All-Time High?
Many consumer tech companies are spending billions, tens of billions, and -- in a handful of cases -- hundreds of billions on artificial intelligence (AI) this year. Disney (NYSE: DIS) isn't afraid of cutting big checks to bankroll its future, but AI isn't the top priority.It's been two years since Disney stunned the market by committing to $60 billion in capital expenditures for its experiences business, led by its theme parks and cruise line. Sure, this will be spread out over 10 years. It's still a substantial wager on a very important segment for the House of Mouse. It's a lot of money, and with Josh D'Amaro stepping up as CEO earlier this year, this should be a very exciting week on that front.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|IGER Inc. Registered Shs
|1 200,00
|0,00%
|Walt Disney
|89,38
|-0,12%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%