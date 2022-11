Bob Iger Is Back -- Is Disney Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) did a major leadership shake-up recently, removing Bob Chapek as CEO and bringing back the company's former leader Bob Iger . The stock shot higher after the announcement, and in this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why investors are so excited and what he's watching.*Stock prices in this video are as of Nov. 22, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 23, 2022. Continue reading