|
21.11.2022 14:00:00
Bob Iger Is Back at Disney
Disgruntled theme-park enthusiasts and conservative Florida politicos couldn't take Bob Chapek down as Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) CEO. It was the ire of Disney shareholders -- possibly sparked by CNBC's Jim Cramer -- that finally did the trick.Disney announced on Sunday night that Bob Iger will be back at the helm of the media giant. He will serve as CEO for the next two years, helping refocus the strategic direction for renewed growth at the House of Mouse. He will also work on finding a successor, ideally one who pans out better than Chapek did during his tenure of nearly three years.Cramer, on CNBC less than two weeks ago, suggested that Chapek should be cut loose after another poorly received financial update. Someone was listening. Disney needs a spark, and Iger is a great choice to get consumers and investors excited about the stock again.Continue reading
