Bob Iger Is Reshaping Disney Before Our Eyes

All options are on the table for Disney (NYSE: DIS). There have been reports of the company potentially selling ABC, CEO Bob Iger says he wants partners for ESPN, and the streaming business is making distribution deals. So, what's driving the changes at Disney? In this video, Travis Hoium covers the financial changes that led to Disney's strategic changes and where it could see growth in the future. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 24, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 26, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel