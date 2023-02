Bob Iger Isn't Wasting Any Time in Turning Disney Around

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was a nearly perfect start to Bob Iger 's second tenure as Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) CEO. The media giant delivered better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results after Wednesday's market close.Disney is also serious about getting its overhead back in line. It expects to eventually realize $5.5 billion in annual cost savings, and that includes eliminating 7,000 jobs across the company in the near term. Despite reining in expenses, Iger will be asking Disney's board to reinstate its dividend -- gone since early 2020 -- by the end of this calendar year.It wasn't all good news, though. Disney+ had 161.8 million subscribers by the end of December, 2.4 million less than it was entertaining three months earlier. This isn't a surprise, given the pricing increases that kicked in during early December but were announced a couple of months earlier.Continue reading