Bob Iger's and Disney's $1.5 Billion Bet on Sports Gambling

It was a surprise last week to learn that Disney (NYSE: DIS) is partnering with Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) to promote online sports betting. But the deal looks like a big win for ESPN, as Travis Hoium covers in this video. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 10, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 13, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel