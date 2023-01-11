Bobo’s Launches New Line Of Protein Bars Made With Simple, Clean Ingredients And Packed With 15 Grams Of Protein

The Company's New Protein Bars Are Made With Real Nut Butter, Honey And Dates, Perfect For Those Looking to Fuel An Active Lifestyle Without Sacrificing Taste Or Nutrition

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bobo's , known for their delicious oat bars, oat bites and baked goods, is expanding its popular lineup with an exciting new real food protein bar line debuting in two delicious flavors: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter and Double Chocolate Almond Butter . Each new bar is packed with 15g of protein from peanuts or almonds, pea protein and other delicious, wholesome ingredients that deliver a satisfying protein boost and incredible taste. The new protein bars are also verified non-gmo, certified gluten free and kosher and are now available nationwide.

"We all know that protein bars aren't very tasty and are packed with sugar alcohols, artificial flavors and inflammatory oils." says TJ McIntyre, CEO at Bobo's. "By following Bobo's 'real-food' philosophy, we knew we could create a nutritious, better-tasting protein bar simply by sticking to clean ingredients and avoiding over-engineered additives. We're thrilled with how they turned out."

In the protein bar aisle, consumers often find themselves overwhelmed with dozens of over-engineered bar options made with unrecognizable ingredients. Bobo's new 2.2 oz protein bars deliver 15g of protein using better, simpler ingredients that many consumers would find in their own pantry like peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips and coconut oil. The result is a clean tasting bar that will leave customers feeling satiated and energized. The new bars are perfect for those with active lifestyles, busy schedules or simply to keep in the car when you need a quick and energizing snack. Packed with plant-based nutrition, they're a great way to start the day or as an on-the-go snack - perfect for travel, work or gym workouts.

"Our customers have been asking us for a protein bar for a long time now," continued McIntyre. "We gathered consumer feedback until we achieved a 2x taste preference over other key protein bar brands. We're so happy to finally bring this new product to market because they're delicious and deliver a high amount of natural protein without the chalky, dry taste often found in similar products."

While plenty of nutrition bars promise high amounts of protein, most leave something to be desired when it comes to taste. Bobo's has seemingly cracked the code when it comes to making a protein bar that delivers on both nutrition AND taste simply by pairing better ingredients with tasty flavor combinations like Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter and Double Chocolate Almond Butter. As a result, the new bars have a smooth texture and a satisfying bite with just the right amount of sweetness for an irresistible flavor and hours of satisfaction without the looming sugar crash. The bars are naturally sweetened with dates and honey, without any artificial sugars or sweeteners found in other protein bars.

The new, plant-based protein bars will be baked in Bobo's new 123,000 square foot wind-powered facility in Loveland, Colorado recently built to increase output by 3x while reducing the company's carbon footprint. Both flavors are available online now through Bobo's website and Amazon store starting at $29.88 for a 12 pack. For more information about Bobo's delicious and nutritious products, please visit eatbobos.com.

About Bobo's

Bobo's has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome snacks since 2003 when BOBO and her mother decided to whip up their favorite homemade oat bar recipe in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Today, the Bobo's family of products include the original oat bars and has expanded with oat bites, stuff'd bites, nut-butter filled bars, toaster pastries and now protein bars that can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country. Every healthy Bobo's treat is still 100% gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified. To learn more about Bobo's and how the brand stays committed to feeding everyone like family, visit ww.eatbobos.com or follow @eatbobos on social media.

Contact:alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bobos-launches-new-line-of-protein-bars-made-with-simple-clean-ingredients-and-packed-with-15-grams-of-protein-301718618.html

SOURCE Bobo’s