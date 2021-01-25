Bobot will finally launch their 5-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner on Indiegogo

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2011 in Silicon Valley, within the past 10 years, Bobot has invented a series of cleaning products including robot vacuums, electric mops, and robot window cleaners. After months of preparation, Bobot will proudly bring their revolutionary Multi-Use Bobot Deep Vacuum to the market this January.

Bobot Deep is not just a vacuum. It vacuums, washes, mops, UV disinfects, and helps dry floors all in one simple step without ANY wires or cords to hold customers back. Bobot Deep removes sticky spills, pet residue, and stubborn messes all in one. And Bobot combines the power of a vacuum & electric mop allowing customers to vacuum and wash stains and messes from hardwood flooring, tile, and carpet.

Compared to traditional dry vacuum and vacuum robots, instead of the general vacuum work, Bobot Deep could help save a huge amount of trouble from cleaning sticky stains on the floor like ketchup, jam, cereals, and even dried coffee stains.

And as for the comparison to the competitors in the market, Bobot Deep has 47% stronger suction power, 15% faster-rotating speed, and 15% lower noise level that could help customers increase efficiency by 30%, save 30% of the time, and save 50% of water.

Besides the strong and outstanding statistics, Bobot Deep is also cordless and 12% lighter in weight than other competitors in the market. This shall give Bobot Deep supreme advantage in the vacuum cleaning market considering the fact that other competitors are either heavy to carry or have a bulky wire design. Not to mention Bobot Deep's self-cleaning function that could help save customers tremendous effort after the cleaning.

More information is available on their official website at www.ibobot.com. And they have released multiple testimonials and cleaning demos on their Facebook Fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/Bobot.Tech. Right now Bobot is offering the best discount of the year. Don't miss this outstanding 5 in 1 vacuum cleaner for this brand new year!

Bobot is also looking for online/offline distribution cooperation at the same time. Please contact the marketing team for details at service@bobot.com

