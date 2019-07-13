Boca Raton Businessman Jonathan Larkin Offers Educational Trip To Holocaust Denier William Latson, Former Principal of Spanish River Community High School

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Boca Raton, Fla. businessman Jonathan Larkin, CEO of Busy Body Fitness Centers and Upload Fitness, today offered an all-expenses paid trip to Auschwitz, Poland to William Latson, who recently made national headlines for his denial of the Holocaust. As Boca Raton and the rest of the nation has been swept up in the news that the former principal of Spanish River High School had made the comment "I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee." Larkin aims to step in to set the record straight for the educator. His goal is to draw attention and awareness to the education children are receiving in regards to Holocaust curriculum across the country, as well as ensure as Latson moves forward with his educational career that he is properly aware of the recorded history of the event.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Auschwitz, Polish Oświęcim, also called Auschwitz-Birkenau, was Nazi Germany's largest concentration camp and extermination camp. Located near the industrial town of Oświęcim in southern Poland (in a portion of the country that was annexed by Germany at the beginning of World War II), Auschwitz was actually three camps in one: a prison camp, an extermination camp, and a slave-labour camp. As the most lethal of the Nazi extermination camps, Auschwitz has become the emblematic site of the "final solution," a virtual synonym for the Holocaust. Between 1.1 and 1.5 million people died at Auschwitz; 90 percent of them were Jews. Also among the dead were some 19,000 Roma who were held at the camp until the Nazis gassed them on July 31, 1944—the only other victim group gassed in family units alongside the Jews. The Poles constituted the second largest victim group at Auschwitz, where some 83,000 were killed or died.

"The best way to advance thinking is education, and in this case the teacher could use a lesson in history to fully understand the atrocities that took place," said Jonathan Larkin, CEO of Busy Body Fitness Centers and Upload Fitness. "My hope is that William Latson embraces my offer as an opportunity to become an ambassador for forward thinking and to be a role model for how Holocaust education is presented to our youth both in Palm Beach County and the country at large."

"So much about this story saddens me. But where do we as a community go from here? How do we truly address the plague of Holocaust denial? Through education. Unfortunately Mr. Latson apparently never received the kind of Holocaust education required in Palm Beach County schools, including Spanish River High, so it appears he needs some remedial learning. I can think of no better (or more poignant) way than by visiting the awful Auschwitz," added Andy Thomson, City Councilman of Boca Raton.

Larkin's aim is to hold every school district accountable for their Holocaust curriculum and to educate future generations about the millions that perished as a result of religious persecution. Rather than excoriate William Latson for his viewpoints, Larkin's hope is that by traveling to Auschwitz and seeing the crematorium, observing the inhuman conditions, and hearing the countless stories of suffering Latson will forever understand the atrocities that took place and share that perspective with future generations. Jonathan Larkin encourages William Latson to contact him directly at jon(at)busybodyfitness.club or (561) 723-6536 to take him up on the offer.

SOURCE Jonathan Larkin