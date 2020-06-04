BOCI Securities Limited Signed Agreement with AQUMON to Develop Robo Advisory Platform

HONG KONG, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo advisors provide customers with easy access to digital investment advices, by combining systematic investment algorithms with scalable technology platforms. As Hong Kong's leading robo advisory solution provider, AQUMON is proud to announce that an agreement has been reached with BOCI Securities Limited on one of the first robo advisors in Hong Kong*.

The new platform analyzes the risk profiles, investment backgrounds, and preferences of clients to generate portfolio recommendations. The portfolio will allow clients to achieve their investment objectives by providing access to a wide range of asset classes globally via diversified portfolios. Clients will be able to subscribe, monitor, and rebalance their investment portfolios one-stop in the robo advisory platform, which will be embedded in the BOCI platform.

As much as how the COVID-19 pandemic has impeded the development of many traditional business activities, robo advisors have gained growth with the industry's digitization trend. Earlier this year, AQUMON has partnered with one of the largest insurers in Hong Kong to digitize its investment-linked product.

BOCI was one of the first investment banks established in China and is one of the biggest and strongest China-invested banks in overseas markets. BOCI has a leading position in the Hong Kong capital market in terms of overall competitiveness, thanks to its comprehensive cross-border investment banking services platform that ranks at the forefront among Chinese investment banks, and to its internationalized investment banking framework that upholds best practices in the industry.

This robo advisory offering is provided by AQUMON, a financial technology company incubated at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. AQUMON has partnered with more than 60 financial institutions in Hong Kong and beyond, including AIA, CMB Wing Lung Bank, ChinaAMC, and Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank. AQUMON's early investors include the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, affiliate of BOC International Holdings Limited, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. AQUMON has also recently procured a new round of funding from Lenovo Capital, and Cyberport.

*Subject to compliance with regulatory requirements as deemed necessary

