15.07.2021 03:00:00
Body Composition Analyzers Market in Health Care Equipment Industry to grow by USD 317.61 million|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The body composition analyzers market is poised to grow by USD 317.61 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the body composition analyzers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing obese population and increasing geriatric population, the increase in government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle, and the increasing per capita expenditure.
The body composition analyzers market analysis includes technology, end-user, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing per capita expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the body composition analyzers market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The body composition analyzers market covers the following areas:
Body Composition Analyzers Market Sizing
Body Composition Analyzers Market Forecast
Body Composition Analyzers Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Beurer GmbH
- Bodystat Ltd.
- COSMED Srl
- General Electric Co.
- Hologic Inc.
- InBody Co. Ltd.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rjl Systems Inc.
- Seca GmbH & Co. Kg
- Tanita
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Bio impedance analyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DEXA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Healthcare facilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Weight loss and therapy facilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beurer GmbH
- Bodystat Ltd.
- COSMED Srl
- General Electric Co.
- Hologic Inc.
- InBody Co. Ltd.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rjl Systems Inc.
- Seca GmbH & Co. Kg
- Tanita
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
