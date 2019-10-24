Body Contouring Treatments' Rising Popularity Highlights Beauty Innovation, says Prime Body Sculpting

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 12article on Today Online reported on new statistics published by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) regarding the rise of noninvasive body contouring procedures. According to the ASDS, there are more than 10 nonsurgical body sculpting treatments being obtained for every one liposuction procedure. Los Angeles-based beauty group Prime Body Sculpting notes that, with the increase in body contouring treatments currently available worldwide, many experts may not be fully aware of all the latest options.

The body contouring spa says that the rise in popularity of nonsurgical body contouring is largely due to the ability to target the kinds of stubborn pockets of fat without the difficulties of surgery. For those looking to improve stubborn areas that diet and exercise don't seem to shrink or tone enough, such as the lower back or thighs, Prime Body Sculpting says new solutions are available.

Two of these treatments, Ultrasonic Cavitation and Lipo Light, Prime Body Sculpting notes were both brought over from Europe by its founder and chief practitioner, Goly. Ultrasonic Cavitation utilizes ultrasonic energy to heat fat cells, causing them to break up in order to be burned off as energy, says the spa. Lipo Light involves the use of state-of-the-art light technology to target stubborn fat cells and release energy, the beauty group explains. Prime Body Sculpting adds that both of these treatments are completely noninvasive and can often result in significant improvements with continued healthy diet and exercise. Impacts range from losing several inches around the waist or thighs, to more toned and firmer skin.

The nonsurgical body and facial solutions experts at Prime Body Sculpting comment that busy and active individuals looking to enhance their bodies are often concerned with time and convenience. In the past when the only fat loss solutions for targeting stubborn pockets of fat were surgical, patients would need to prepare to be at home recovering for a few days, if not longer. Since body sculpting treatments are done without surgery of any kind, individuals can to return to their regular activities immediately following their procedure, Prime Body Sculpting says.

Prime Body Sculpting adds that, by improving areas individuals are insecure or sensitive about, its clients can finally feel complete confidence without taking drastic steps. In the same way a new wardrobe or fresh hair makeover can change how people feel and carry themselves, the boost in self-confidence that comes from a sculpted and toned body can make all the difference in a successful job promotion or first impression, the clinic says.

SOURCE Prime Body Sculpting