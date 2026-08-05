Bodycote International Aktie

Bodycote International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: GB0006895626

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05.08.2026 19:28:59

Bodycote Receives Takeover Proposals From CVC And Veritas

(RTTNews) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L) on Wednesday said it has received two separate conditional cash takeover proposals from private equity firms CVC Advisers and Veritas Capital for the entire company.

CVC's proposal values Bodycote at up to 915 pence per share, comprising 907.8 pence in cash plus a 7.2 pence interim dividend, while Veritas has proposed 914 pence per share, including 906.8 pence in cash and the same interim dividend.

The board said it would be prepared to unanimously recommend either proposal if a firm offer is made on those financial terms, subject to satisfactory due diligence, agreement on final terms and definitive documentation.

Bodycote has granted both bidders access to confirmatory due diligence and is working with them separately to reach a potential agreement. Under UK takeover rules, CVC and Veritas must announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away by September 2, 2026, unless the deadline is extended.

BOY.L closed Wednesday's trading at GBP 923.00 up GBP 173.00 or 23.07 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

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