Boehringer Ingelheim named Top Employer in Thailand, across Southeast Asia, and South Korea for 2021

BANGKOK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim has been recognized as a Top Employer for 2021 in Thailand and six other countries across Asia - Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam - by Top Employers Institute, the global authority on excellence in people practices. This is the third consecutive year that the healthcare company has received the certification in Thailand, and the second time they are awarded across the region.

Besides being certified at the local and regional level, Boehringer Ingelheim was also named a Global Top Employer for the first time. They are one of only 16 companies recognized worldwide for this title.

The certification is a strong recognition of Boehringer Ingelheim's proactive and holistic approach in building an inclusive and nurturing culture across its dynamic workforce of 2,000 employees across 24 different nationalities in the region. In response to COVID-19, Boehringer Ingelheim introduced various initiatives to inform, engage, and connect with employees including: implementing salary and employment protection for roles that were impacted by pandemic measures, ensuring an easy transition into remote working, and ensuring physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Some examples include paid time off during year end to relax, recover and re-energize, flexible working arrangements for work-life balance, stipends for employees' home offices, wellness educational talks, virtual exercise sessions and distribution of health kits comprising of masks and sanitizers. Boehringer Ingelheim also has a robust Employee Assistance Program, which provides 24/7 support for employees' mental and emotional needs.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Top Employers Institute another year for our people-centric practices across the region, especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The certification is a testament to our strong culture that prioritizes employees' well-being, safety and growth. As we navigate these uncertain times together, we remain committed to supporting our people so we can continue to make a positive impact on local communities – by improving the lives of humans and animals," said DrArmin Wiesler, Regional Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim, Southeast Asia and South Korea.

Added David Serés, Human Resources Director, Boehringer Ingelheim, Southeast Asia and South Korea, "Boehringer Ingelheim takes pride in nurturing a diverse, vibrant and agile workforce that can adapt quickly to the changing healthcare needs in the region for humans and animals. COVID-19 has posed various challenges, but our people have risen to the occasion and continue to serve the needs of our patients. The recognition by Top Employers Institute reflects the great employee experience we have cultivated and continue to improve on. We ensure that our people feel empowered to bring out their best potential."

"It is an honor to be recognized by Top Employers Institute. It shows we are on the right track as we conduct our business with empathy in Thailand. It also emphasizes our commitment to our employees' development and well-being, empowering them to drive our innovative treatments to transform the lives of humans and animals. We will continue to foster an inclusive and diverse workplace environment, working positively together to continuously lead innovation in Thailand," said Rodrigo Lau, General Manager of Boehringer Ingelheim Thailand.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, and Diversity & Inclusion, and more. The program has certified and recognized more than 1,600 companies in 120 countries/regions.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim has remained an independent, family-owned company. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need in which we can make a real difference.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of future next medical breakthroughs that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

For more information, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

