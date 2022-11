Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

A US appeals court on Monday threw out class -action lawsuits accusing Boeing and Southwest Airlines of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed.In a 3-0 decision, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction.