Boeing and Lockheed's Space Joint Venture Could Be a Massive Bargain Now

By now you've heard the news: The United Launch Alliance (ULA) joint venture between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is for sale. Indeed, it's reportedly going to be sold before the end of this very year. You've probably also heard by now that the most likely scenario has Lockheed Martin buying Boeing's 50% stake in the joint venture, and bringing ULA entirely in-house.But here's something you may not have heard: The price Lockheed Martin will pay for ULA (if indeed it buys it) may have just gotten cheaper.Late last month -- just weeks after rumors of the ULA sale began circulating -- ULA CEO Tory Bruno revealed on Twitter that a Centaur rocket appears to have exploded during testing. To be precise, he said it "experienced an anomaly" -- but as everyone in the space business understands, that generally means "it blew up." And it wasn't long before dramatic video emerged to illustrate the fact: