Northrop Grumman Aktie
WKN: 851915 / ISIN: US6668071029
21.02.2026 13:07:00
Boeing and Lockheed's Space Joint Venture Is Falling Apart -- and Northrop Grumman Is the Reason
United Launch Alliance is in trouble.Formed in December 2006 from the union of the space launch businesses of Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), ULA started life as the undisputed champion of space launch in America. It retained that title up until Elon Musk arrived on the scene with SpaceX, sending a Falcon 1 rocket to orbit in 2008, sending a Dragon capsule to space and back in 2010, completing its first commercial resupply mission in 2012, landing a rocket booster in 2015, reflying a booster in 2017, and completing a commercial crew mission in 2020. Basically, ever since SpaceX showed up, ULA has been losing the space race.
Jetzt informieren!
