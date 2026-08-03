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WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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03.08.2026 11:27:33

Boeing Announces Delivery Of 737 MAX To Somon Air In Tajikistan

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA), in association with Somon Air, on Monday announced the delivery of the airline's first Boeing 737-8. The aircraft is the first of two 737-8s being leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise or DAE, as part of Somon Air's fleet modernization program.

The American aircraft manufacturer said that the Boeing 737-8 is expected to play a central role in the airline's fleet renewal strategy, serving short- and medium-haul routes across Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The 737-8 is expected to give Somon Air the flexibility to expand capacity on high-demand routes while supporting its long-term growth plans. The airline also intends to launch new services to London, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

The delivery builds on the partnership announced last year, when Boeing and Somon Air revealed the agreement to purchase up to 14 fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX aircraft.

On the NYSE, BA ended Friday's trading at $216.14, down $4.76 or 2.2 percent. In pre-market trading, BA is up 0.69 percent at $217.68.

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