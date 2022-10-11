Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 17:00:00

Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 26. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

 

Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2022


Year-to-Date
2022








Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

88



277



747



3



767

9



21



777

6



18



787

9



9


Total

112



328









Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

7



20



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

8



36



CH-47 Chinook (New)

1



10



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2



6



F-15 Models

4



9



F/A-18 Models

3



11



KC-46 Tanker

1



9



MH-139

4



4



P-8 Models

4



10



Commercial and Civil Satellites

2



2



Military Satellites




 

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:           

Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)


Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)


Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)


Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-third-quarter-deliveries-301645258.html

SOURCE Boeing

