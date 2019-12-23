Boeing Appoints Golightly to Lead Communications

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) today named Niel Golightly as the company's senior vice president of Communications, effective Jan. 1, 2020. He succeeds Anne Toulouse, who previously announced her plans to retire in early 2020.

Golightly, 61, will report to interim CEO Greg Smith initially, and then to President and CEO David Calhoun from Jan. 13 onward. Golightly will serve on the company's executive council and be based in Chicago.

"Niel is a world-class communications professional with deep knowledge, expertise and relationships acquired over an accomplished career in both the private and public sectors," said Smith. "Importantly, he shares our values of safety, quality and integrity, and as a former Navy fighter pilot, Niel brings a deep passion for aerospace and Boeing's mission. We are excited to welcome Niel to the team as we work together to safely return the 737 MAX to service, restore trust with our key stakeholders around the globe, and continue to build our future."

Golightly joins Boeing from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), where since 2018 he served as global chief communications officer. In that role he was responsible for developing and implementing FCA's overarching corporate communications strategy, overseeing media relations, leadership and employee communications, and working alongside the company's CEO and leadership team.

Golightly has 25 years of communications and strategy experience, holding leadership roles with a number of large, global industrial companies including FCA, Royal Dutch Shell and Ford Motor Company. Prior to his corporate experience, Golightly served for 14 years in the U.S. Navy, including as a fighter pilot and as speechwriter to the Secretary of the Navy and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He received a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Cornell University and later studied at the University of Konstanz in Germany as a Navy Olmsted Scholar.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

