Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
30.12.2025 03:39:28
Boeing Awarded $8.58 Bln Contract For F-15 Israel Program
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company, based in St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a ceiling $8.58 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Program. The hybrid contract includes cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price incentive, firm-fixed-price, and undefinitized contract action terms.
It covers the design, integration, instrumentation, testing, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force, with an option for an additional 25 aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035.
The contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the State of Israel and was awarded as a sole source acquisition. At the time of award, $840 million in FMS funds were obligated. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.
Separately, Boeing in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has received a ceiling $4.2 billion modification to a previously awarded contract for E-4B contractor logistic services. The modification to contract FA8106-16-D-0002 expands the scope to include programmed depot maintenance, contractor-operated and maintained base supply management, program management, field support services, super high frequency system integration laboratory support, obsolescence studies, and engine support. This modification increases the total cumulative value of the contract from $1.5 billion to $4.2 billion.
Work will be carried out in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; San Antonio, Texas; and Offutt, Nebraska, with completion expected by fiscal year 2027. Fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds of $23.49 million were obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.
