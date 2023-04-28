28.04.2023 12:25:22

Boeing: Azerbaijan Airlines Orderes Eight 787-8 Dreamliners

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Friday that Azerbaijan Airlines, the national flag carrier, has ordered eight 787-8 Dreamliners to support the growth of its long-haul fleet.

With the modern wide-body super-efficient jets, the Central Asian carrier is expected to profitably open up new routes from Azerbaijan and boost capacity for inbound tourism.

The order was announced at a signing ceremony attended by Jahangir Asgarov, president of Azerbaijan Airlines, and Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

In July 2022, Boeing and the carrier announced a commitment to purchase four 787s. Since then, the order was finalized for eight airplanes.

Boeing noted that more than 85 customers around the world have placed orders for more than 1,600 787 Dreamliners, making the 787 the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in history.

The 787 Dreamliner can fly up to 20% more passengers while reducing fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. The 787-8's range reaches up to 13,530 km in a typical two-class configuration, enabling Azerbaijan Airlines to grow its network across Europe, Asia and beyond.

