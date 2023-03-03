Boeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Friday that it has bagged an order for 15 737-9 airplanes from Greater Bay Airlines Limited or GBA, a Hong Kong-based low cost carrier. Financial terms of the order are not known.

The deal also includes a commitment for five 787 Dreamliners to support GBA's long-term plan to launch international long-haul service.

The airline also plans to bring in a number of additional 737-800s to meet its expansion needs before the arrival of the 737-9.

The 737-9 will support GBA's future fleet as it aims to operate more flights between Hong Kong and major cities in Asia and Mainland China.

A 737-9 is designed to seat over 190 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,300 nautical miles, offering added capacity and increased profitability to operators.

The airline plans to leverage the 737-9's enhanced capacity and range to lower trip costs and expand its network.

GBA, which commenced scheduled service in July 2022, is an all-Boeing carrier currently operating a fleet of three 737-800 jets with flights to four destinations, including Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul.