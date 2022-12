Boeing Bet Big on Defense -- and Lost

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Defense, aerospace, and space giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) scored a long-awaited win on Nov. 16, when the Boeing-built Space Launch System successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on a long, looping trip out past the moon and back.The space mission, dubbed Artemis 1, won't wrap up until the spacecraft it launched -- Lockheed Martin's Orion -- returns to Earth on Dec. 11. Just halfway through the mission, though, Artemis 1 scored a PR success for NASA and for Boeing, snapping a photo from its greatest distance -- a quarter million miles from Earth -- that space fans are calling "iconic." Image source: NASA.