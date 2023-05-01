|
01.05.2023 15:55:00
Boeing Burns Cash and Loses Money. Here's Why Investors Are Still Buying.
If you're a Boeing (NYSE: BA) investor, I come today bearing good news and bad news.The good news is that Boeing reported its first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, its sales came in ahead of expectations at $17.9 billion, and its stock inched up 0.4% in response. The bad news is... well, pretty much everything else, really. Let's start with earnings. There weren't any. In fact, Boeing lost $1.27 per share in its first fiscal quarter of the year -- $0.20 more than what Wall Street thought it would lose. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!