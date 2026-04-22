Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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22.04.2026 14:06:05
Boeing Company Posts Narrower Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $90 million compared to a loss of $123 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.11 compared to a loss of $0.16. Earnings from operations declined to $448 million from $461 million. Core operating earnings was $293 million compared to $199 million, last year. Core loss per share was $0.20 compared to a loss of $0.49.
First quarter revenues were $22.22 billion compared to $19.50 billion, previous year. The company said its revenue increased 14% primarily reflecting 143 commercial deliveries. Total company backlog grew to a record $695 billion, including over 6,100 commercial airplanes. Commercial Airplanes revenue was $9.2 billion, up 13%.
The company said its cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $20.9 billion, compared to $29.4 billion at the beginning of the quarter, reflecting debt repayments and free cash flow usage in the quarter.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Boeing shares are up 3.58 percent to $227.00.
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Analysen zu Boeing Co.
|23.04.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.04.25
|Boeing Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|24.01.25
|Boeing Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|199,90
|0,05%