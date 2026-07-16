Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
16.07.2026 18:30:00
Boeing Delivered 64 Jets in June. Here's What That Means for Future Free Cash Flow.
Boeing (NYSE: BA) delivered 64 jets in June, four more jets than it delivered in May and the same month last year. The number is part of the company's 314 jet deliveries in the first half of 2026. Its commercial delivery performance is a good sign of its financial recovery. Pushing out this volume of airline jets has a massive, direct impact on the company's free cash flow (FCF) trajectory.While Boeing's overall operating margin remains lean (only 18.1% in the first quarter) as it navigates program overruns and defense drags, deliveries are the raw fuel for its balance sheet. A strong June demonstrates the manufacturing discipline required to chip away at its post-pandemic debt and secure sustainable, positive FCF.Here is a breakdown of what these delivery numbers mean for Boeing's cash position moving forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.
|
16.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Boeing auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 275 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
14.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)