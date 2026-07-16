Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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16.07.2026 23:23:00
Boeing Delivered 64 Jets in June. Here's What That Means for Its July 28 Earnings.
Boeing (NYSE: BA) delivered 64 commercial airplanes in June, bringing its second-quarter total to 171 jets and its first-half total to 314 -- the company's best first half since 2018. For a plane maker still working its way back to consistent profitability, that delivery pace is the single most important input into the second-quarter results Boeing will report on Tuesday, July 28.Deliveries matter this much because of how Boeing gets paid. The company collects the bulk of an airplane's purchase price when it hands the jet to the customer, so every additional delivery brings in more cash.The second quarter's 171 commercial deliveries included 129 737s and 25 787s. And output has been climbing for more than a year. Boeing delivered 130 airplanes in the first quarter of 2025, 143 in this year's first quarter, and now 171 in the second quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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