Boeing Delivers on 100th 737-800 BCF Order to AerCap

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and AerCap (NYSE: AER) today announced the milestone delivery of the 100th contracted 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) to the world's largest lessor, AerCap. The 100th 737-800BCF was converted at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd., (BSAS), home to the first 737-800BCF conversion line.

AerCap Cargo has leased the aircraft to GOL Linhas Aéreas, as part of the growth strategy and logistics solution of GOLLOG, GOL´s logistics business unit. GOL will operate the freighter for a Latin American e-commerce company.

"We are delighted to be a part of this significant milestone with our partners at Boeing," said Rich Greener, Head of AerCap Cargo. "Since launching the 737-800BCF program with Boeing in 2016, the e-commerce market has grown at a phenomenal rate with increased demand from e-commerce retail businesses. Thanks to its versatility and reliability, the 737-800BCF is becoming the workhorse for express air cargo and e-commerce networks."

In 2016, AerCap Cargo was the launch customer for Boeing's 737-800BCF program. Today, AerCap Cargo has the largest fleet of 737-800BCFs with 65 firm orders and nine options.

"We are honored to celebrate this milestone with AerCap Cargo, a customer that has been an integral part of the 737-800BCF program's success since program launch," said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing's Commercial Modifications, Engineering & Specialty Products business. "Across five continents, our customers' 737-800BCF utilization hours are far surpassing those of the previous generation fleet. It's a testament to the important role these freighters play in unlocking market opportunities for our air cargo operators and their customers."

Since program launch, BSAS has added a second conversion line for the 737-800BCF. It is now one of five global sites in three countries with 737-800BCF conversion capacity.

With up to 20% lower fuel use and CO2 emissions per tonne, 737-800BCF operators are carrying more payload with less fuel. The in-service 737-800BCF fleet has already logged more than 70,000 flights, with average utilization of 7 hours per day, more than double the typical utilization of older generation freighters in the same size category.

The 737-800BCF is the market leader with more than 250 orders and commitments from over 20 customers.

AerCap Cargo has more than 25 years' experience in freighter leasing, including Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions, with more than 100 successful conversions. AerCap Cargo's 737-800BCF customers include West Atlantic Group, Amazon Air, GOL and Kargo Xpress.

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Boeing has more than 40 years of successful experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions, relying on original design data and knowledge, combined with a deep understanding of the needs of the air cargo industry to deliver a superior, integrated product, including fully integrated manuals and world-class in-service technical support. Boeing Converted Freighters also come with the advantage of being associated with the industry's largest portfolio of services, support and solutions. Learn more about the 737-800BCF and the complete Boeing freighter family here.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

