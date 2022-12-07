Boeing: Final 747-8 Freighter To Be Delivered In Early 2023

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said its final 747-8 Freighter will be delivered to Atlas Air in early 2023. This final 747 has a revenue payload of 133.1 tonnes, enough to transport 10,699 solid-gold bars or approximately 19 million ping-pong balls or golf balls.

The production of the 747, the world's first twin-aisle airplane, began in 1967 and spanned 54 years, during which a total of 1,574 airplanes were built.

"For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world," said Kim Smith, Boeing Vice President and general manager, 747 and 767 Programs.