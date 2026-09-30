Boeing Aktie

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WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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30.09.2026 07:07:32

Boeing Gets Multi-Bln Dollar U.S. Navy Contract For F/A-XX Fighter Jet; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense major Boeing Co. (BA) announced that it has secured a multi-billion-dollar contract from the U.S. Navy to produce its F/A-XX aircraft.

Under the contract, Boeing will design, build and deliver the Navy's 6th-generation fighter, which is expected to revolutionize advancements in open mission systems architecture, advanced mission systems and operational reach and capacity.

F/A-XX is intended to replace the service's fleet of F/A-18 Super Hornets.

Boeing said the construction continues on its secure manufacturing facility located in St. Louis, the largest in the U.S.

According to the company, the contract is its second selection for 6th-generation fighter work following the award of the U.S. Air Force's F-47 program in 2025.

Steve Parker, president and chief executive officer, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, stated, "Delivering two advanced fighters in parallel was always our plan, and we invested accordingly. We are ready and able to build multiple concurrent future combat aircraft franchise programs."

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, Boeing shares were gaining around 2.48 percent, trading at $192.34, extending the 1.78% increase on Tuesday's trading close.

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Boeing Co. 169,32 2,42% Boeing Co.

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