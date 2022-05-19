Boeing: IAG Finalizes Agreement For Up To 150 737 Jets, Including 100 Options

(RTTNews) - Aerospace giant Boeing Co. (BA) announced Thursday that airline holding company International Airlines Group or IAG (IAG.L) has finalized agreement for a combined total of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s, plus 100 options.

The latest agreement for up to 150 airplanes, including 100 options, finalizes a commitment made by IAG for the 737 at the 2019 Paris Air Show and is subject to approval by IAG shareholders.

The 737-10, the largest model in the family, seats up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration and can fly up to 3,300 miles. The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes, including routes served by 757s.

IAG expects that 737-8-200 will enable it to configure the airplane with up to 200 seats, increasing revenue potential and reducing fuel consumption.

Luis Gallego, IAG´s chief executive, said, "The addition of new Boeing 737s is an important part of IAG´s short-haul fleet renewal. These latest generation aircraft are more fuel efficient than those they will replace and in line with our commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050."