Boeing Isn't Quite the Company You Think It Is

The 737 MAX has been the big story for Boeing (NYSE: BA) for the past several years, first focusing on its potential to become the centerpiece of airline fleets, and then its design problems following two fatal crashes in late 2018 and early 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated this headache, by disrupting airlines' demand for new passenger jets. That's why even with the rebound in sales that began in October, Boeing shares are still priced at less than half of their all-time peak reached in early 2019.The bulk of this weakness, however, may be rooted in a bit of misunderstanding of what Boeing really is. While commercial aircraft are a key part of its business, they're hardly the only profit center the company operates.Don't misread the message. Passenger jets are still Boeing's biggest business. And problems with this business can certainly drag the company into the red.Continue reading