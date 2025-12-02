Boeing Issues 2025 Commercial Market Outlook For Africa

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said the company's 2025 Commercial Market Outlook has projected that Africa's passenger air traffic will average 6% annual growth through 2044. The region's commercial airplane fleet will more than double to 1,680 airplanes over the next two decades. Single-aisle airplanes will account for 70% of the more than 1,200 new airplanes to be delivered over the next 20 years.

The Africa CMO also forecasts, through 2044, services demand valued at approximately $130 billion to support fleet growth and operational resilience. The CMO forecasts there will be more demand for broader ecosystem investment and the need for new aviation personnel with 74,000 pilots, technicians and cabin crew projected over the next 20 years.