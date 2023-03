Boeing JV Targets 3 Vulcan Launches in 2023. What Investors Should Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For eight years now, space fans -- and space investors -- have waited patiently for the arrival of United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur, the rocket that will replace ULA's workhorse "Atlas" and "Delta" rocket families and carry ULA into the 21st Century. Vulcan was originally expected to begin flying in 2021, but a combination of COVID-19 and production delays at engine supplier Blue Origin have pushed the rocket's first flight back a bit. But on May 4, 2023 -- "May the Fourth," a date dear to the hearts of sci-fi fans -- Vulcan Centaur will finally fly.Or so says Tory Bruno, CEO of the Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) rocket-launching joint venture that is United Launch Alliance.