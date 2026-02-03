Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
03.02.2026 08:22:28
Boeing Lands First Air Cambodia Order For Up To 20 737 MAX Jets
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA), on Tuesday said Air Cambodia has placed its first-ever order with Boeing for up to 20 737 MAX aircraft, marking the Cambodian carrier's entry into the Boeing customer base and supporting regional growth.
The order was unveiled at the Singapore Airshow, includes 10 firm orders for the 737-8 and options for 10 additional aircraft, finalized in December 2025 and previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's orders and deliveries website.
The 737 MAX will be the first Boeing aircraft operated by a Cambodian airline.
Air Cambodia plans to use the fuel-efficient 737-8 to renew and expand its fleet and support high-demand routes across Asia, benefiting from lower operating costs and a 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions compared with older aircraft.
Air Cambodia currently operates six single-aisle and regional jets on domestic and international routes, while Boeing forecasts Southeast Asian carriers will require nearly 5,000 new aircraft over the next 20 years, with single-aisle jets accounting for more than 80% of deliveries.
On Monday, Boeing had closed at $233.72, 0.32 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.16 cents higher before ending the trade at $233.40.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.
|
16:02
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt Mittwochssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)