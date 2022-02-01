Boeing Lands Huge Qatar Orders For 100 Aircrafts

(RTTNews) - Qatar Airways has signed a deal for at least 50 Boeing Airline's (BA) upcoming freight variants of 777x, according to reports. The emir will buy 34 planes now with an option of another 16 later. United States Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, Representatives of Qatar, Boeing, and Qatar Airways were all present at the event where the deal was signed. The deal also included another thread where the middle-eastern fight giant bought 50 737 MAX aircraft to replace its fleet of A321neos as they were canceled by Airbus SE (AIR) earlier. The deal, in a similar vein, is for 25 planes firm and 25 as optional. Reports show a breaking partnership between Airbus and Qatar Airways has been on the cards for some time now with Qatar releasing a video of flaky paints and surface cracks in the A350 jets made by the European company. The airlines have also demanded a $600 million damage for the faults. The recent move to Airbus' direct business rival is seen as a telling low to the relationship between Airbus and Qatar by the experts. Airbus has also launched its own line of freight aircrafts recently in the Dubai Airshow but the gulf company has not paid any heed to the manufacturer. Emirates Airways already has an order backlog where the delivery of its 777X aircraft has not been delivered by the company but the recent deal will give the company more leverage to market its aircraft and boost its sales in the coming year.