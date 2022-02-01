|
01.02.2022 13:22:00
Boeing Launches New 777X Freighter With Qatar Airways Order
Boeing (NYSE: BA) is officially building a new, next-generation freighter to replace its strong-selling 777F.On Monday, the company confirmed that it will build a freighter based on the 777-8, the smaller version of its 777X family. Qatar Airways will serve as the launch customer. The Middle Eastern airline giant also plans to order dozens of additional Boeing jets. Let's take a look at what this means for the U.S. aerospace giant.Last year, Airbus (OTC: EADSY) announced that it would build a new freighter based on its A350 widebody jet. This marked its strongest challenge yet to Boeing's historical dominance in the dedicated freighter market. Airbus says that the A350F will beat Boeing's 777F on volume, payload, and economics. So far, Airbus has announced firm orders for 11 A350Fs from two customers, along with a letter of intent for seven A350Fs (plus five options) from Singapore Airlines.Continue reading
