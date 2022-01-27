|
27.01.2022 03:00:21
Boeing Lost $4.3 Billion Last Quarter But Its Scandal-Ridden 737 Max Has Finally Turned the Corner
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When one door closes, another one opens. That's the famous optimist's mantra. But in Boeing's case, unfortunately the door that opened needs fixing.The world's second-largest aerospace company announced Wednesday that it has moved past issues that dogged its high profile 737 Max aircraft, and generated positive cash flow for the first time in three years during the fourth quarter. On the other hand, the financial fallout from production flaws in fuselage doors on one of its best-selling planes, the 787 Dreamliner, has gotten a lot worse. Oh, and it's still losing billions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.19
|Boeing schreibt wegen 737-Max-Debakels 4,9 Milliarden Dollar ab - Aktie im Plus (dpa-AFX)
|
29.03.19
|Boeing nach Flugzeugabsturz in Äthiopien vor US-Gericht verklagt (dpa-AFX)