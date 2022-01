Boeing Lost $4.3 Billion Last Quarter But Its Scandal-Ridden 737 Max Has Finally Turned the Corner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When one door closes, another one opens. That's the famous optimist's mantra. But in Boeing 's case, unfortunately the door that opened needs fixing.The world's second-largest aerospace company announced Wednesday that it has moved past issues that dogged its high profile 737 Max aircraft, and generated positive cash flow for the first time in three years during the fourth quarter. On the other hand, the financial fallout from production flaws in fuselage doors on one of its best-selling planes, the 787 Dreamliner, has gotten a lot worse. Oh, and it's still losing billions.Continue reading